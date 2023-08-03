Library Opening in Pimaga

The initiative, spearheaded by a collaborative effort between the renowned Santos Foundation (formerly known as Oil Search Foundation) and Buk bilong Pikinini, aims to revolutionize educational opportunities for children residing in the Hela, Gulf, and Southern Highlands Provinces of Papua New Guinea.

The event was marked by an air of jubilation as community members, educators, and local authorities joined hands to commemorate the launch of the library, which promises to become a beacon of knowledge and enlightenment for the young minds of the region.

With the invaluable support of Santos Foundation, the dream of providing high-quality education to the children of the area has taken a significant step forward.

At the heart of this noble endeavor lies the mission to empower the youth with the gift of education. The Literacy Library not only houses an impressive collection of books but also offers access to literacy and numeracy teaching tools that will serve to enhance the learning experience of the children.

Moreover, the project ensures that teachers receive continuous monitoring and training, equipping them with the necessary skills to cultivate young minds and nurture future leaders.

Buoyed by the success of the Pimaga project, plans are already underway to establish more of such libraries across the region.

This ambitious initiative seeks to extend the reach of education, bridging the gaps in literacy and creating solid foundations for the development of the children of Papua New Guinea.