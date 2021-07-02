Library for Mekeo School

Thanks to the BSP Financial Group (BSP) for upgrading an old classroom and converted it into a library and donated books and shelves, including a solar-powered computer at a cost of K30,000.

BSP Boroko Branch Team was at Veifa’a Village last weekend to hand over the school’s new library to staff and students.

School Chairman Joe Mega said that the facility would enhance and contribute to the education of their children.

“We are trying to meet the required infrastructure needed and BSP has come to our aid,” said Mega.

“Thank you BSP for recognizing the importance of a library in our children’s education. We are humbled by BSP’s support towards schools not only in the city but having travelled here with the current road condition, you made it through to the rural Mekeo area,” he added.

Proud Head Boy, John Cornelius Kavo thanked BSP saying they are happy because they have the resource to do research work and it will encourage them to develop reading habits to improve their English.”

“The school status was upgraded last year from Primary to High School taking Grades 4 to 10 students and with such, we needed more infrastructure,” said the Principal Edmond Kumaira.

“We needed a library, Science and computer labs, all those will give the best to our students. Therefore, we thank BSP for sponsoring our Library building, which is a first for this community. A library is the engine room to any school and you have provided that engine room.”

A former student of the school and BSP staff, Odette Maino was proud and happy to be back at the school for the project handover.

“Coming out from this school, you have to give something back and that’s what I wanted to do thank you BSP for giving us this Community Project,” said Maino.

BSP Boroko Branch Manager, Ruby Patu at the handover ceremony said while BSP stands as a Corporate Organisation with each of their staff a part of a community.

Photo/Story credit: BSP Financial Group (BSP)