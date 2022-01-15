Librarian Retires After 46 Years

For the last 46 years, Malala who hails from Gulf Province devoted her life as an acquisition Librarian, helping the public and students who attended the institute in Waigani.

On Friday, 14 February she said good-bye to colleagues and to the library she served for over four-and-a-half decades, to spend more time with her family and grandchildren.

“I love my job as a librarian. I started with the institute on the April 7 1975. I worked as an assistant librarian and made my way up to acquisition Librarian.

“As a supported staff, I enjoyed my career because I have helped assist students of the institute and the public when they come to use the library to do research.

“I am one of the longest serving staff from Administrative College to PNG Institute of Public Administration and now to Pacific Institute of Leadership and Governance,” added Malala.

Malala said one of the best memories was her input into the planning of the new library that was opened in 2019.

“It was sad to see the old library that I have worked for, for the past years being demolished. For this new learning center, I worked for three years,” she said.

Malala said she is proud of retiring this year, clocking in 46 years of service to the public service. She encouraged public servants to be dedicated, committed, and loyal to serving the people of PNG.

She also thanked her family for their support throughout these years.