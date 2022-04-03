Liberal Party Set To Launch

Party founder, Tit Karatu said the people are looking forward to welcome the party leader and MP for Kompiam Ambum, Sir John Pundari on Monday for the launch.

Mr Karatu said the party was formed to help the people of Kompiam Ambum participate in the development of the country.

He said that with so many things happening in the country including economic challenges, the Liberal Party was formed to liberate the country and the people from all those issues.

Mr Karatu is also a contractor in the Kompiam Ambum district and thanked local Sir John for leading the party.

He added given the remoteness of the district, Kompiam Ambum DDA has engaged local contractors to build roads into the district, which is one of the key policies of the Liberal Party and that is to liberate the people by connecting them to the provincial capital to access services.