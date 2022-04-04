Liberal Party Launched

Sir John said Liberal Party belongs to the people of Kompiam Ambum and the country.

He said the Liberal Party was formed to liberate people from the bondage of poverty and liberate families across the country.

Sir John also pointed out that being in Parliament for almost 25 years, he is adamant to lead the party into the elections, with young leaders from all over the country.

Fifty intending candidates contesting the national general elections under the Liberal Party, also attended the launch.

Currently there are three MPs in Parliament who are members of the Liberal Party, Sir John, Wewak MP Kevin Isifu and Dei MP Wesley Nukundj.