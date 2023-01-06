Level Three hospital for Motu Koitabu villages

MKA Chairman and Acting NCD Governor, Dadi Toka Jr said the proposed hospital is in its planning stages. He revealed this at the recent presentation of an ambulance to Laurabada clinic at Hanuabada village.

With an ever stressing health system in the nation’s capital, the MKA has seen the need to build its own level three hospital for its people.

“By the end of next year, we will have a level 3 hospital that no other LLG has in the country. I don’t want to reveal too much but it now gives us the opportunity to plan.

“When we are planning, we need to know what’s happening to the smaller clinics in our villages. How can we sustain them and what other health services can complement the level three hospital,” said Toka Jr.

City Manager, Ravu Frank said the proposed hospital is in line with NCDC’s corporate plan to deliver a healthy city and to modernize Motu Koitabu villages.

“Our corporate plan calls for modernization of MKA villages. I’ve been given four distinctive instructions that is to deliver clean and safe city,” said Frank.

The NCD Provincial Health Authority said it will support the MKA with manpower capacity to have the health facility function as a level 3 hospital.