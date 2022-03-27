Level 4 hospital for Usino-Bundi

The funding was given to local MP and Minister for Education Jimmy Uguro, when the PM was last in the district to open a sports complex. He was invited by Uguro, a member of the ruling PANGU Pati. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Madang Governor Sir Peter Yama, Agriculture and Livestock Minister John Simon, and Minister for Higher Education and Sports, Wesley Raminai.

The Prime Minister said the hospital must be enough to serve the people of Usino-Bundi, so that they do not need to make long trips to Madang Town, or Lae in Morobe Province, to seek medical assistance.

The hospital will be a rural Level 4 hospital.