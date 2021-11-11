Letters of Credence presented

Archbishop Rodriguez also submitted the Letters of Recall of his predecessor, he is appointed by Pope Francis as the Apostolic Nuncio to PNG.

He spoke on the diplomatic relationship existing between the country and the Holy See. Archbishop Rodriguez said that the relationship has been reinforced through the years in an ambience of mutual respect and admiration.

“With this same spirit, Pope Francis wishes to maintain his close cooperation with this noble nation and to ensure his continued collaboration to the development of society.

“The Catholic Church in Papua New Guinea has been in the forefront in giving her special contribution to fields such as spiritual guidance, education and health institutions. However, it is not limited to these, it goes beyond because her focus is on the integral promotion of each human being (cf. Evangelii Gaudium N. 182).

“While the Holy Father assures his constant support to the people of Papua New Guinea through the Catholic Church. He is confident that the civil authorities will continue to appreciate her great contribution and will ensure that she enjoys all the necessary conditions to satisfactorily fulfil her mission.”

Archbishop Rodriguez concluded his speech saying: “I am glad and honoured to undertake and promote the cordial relations that have existed from the beginning between Papua New Guinea and the Holy See.

“I assure you of my heartfelt good wishes for all the noble people of PNG. In this great task, I also assure you that the Catholic Church will continue to do her part, in accordance with her religious nature and mission, and will generously co-operate with all sectors of the population.”

Meantime, on receiving the Letters of Credence, G-G Sir Bob accepted the Letters of Credence by Pope Francis appointing the Apostolic Nuncio to PNG and accepted the Letter of Recall for the predecessor.

Sir Bob welcomed Archbishop Rodriguez to PNG saying: “We are indeed grateful to receive you and look forward to enhancing and furthering the already good bilateral relations that exist between Papua New Guinea and the Vatican.”

He said relations between PNG and the Vatican have remained cordial and friendly, since establishing diplomatic relations 44 years ago.

“PNG is grateful to the Vatican through the Catholic Church in contributing to the development of this country even prior to its independence in 1975. The Church has been actively engaged in education, healthcare and various social welfare activities throughout the country.”

Sir Bob stated that he hopes the appointment of Archbishop Rodriguez will further enhance good relations between PNG and the Vatican, through cooperation in education, health, social welfare and spiritual developments.