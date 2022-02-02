Legal year open

Present to witness the ceremony were judges, magistrates, lawyers, law enforcers and members of justice sector agencies.

The procession was led by the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary & PNG Correctional Services, from Hanua Mart Road to the Lakani Toi Memorial Church in Hanuabada Village, where the service was held.

Chief Justice of Papua New Guinea Sir Gibbs Salika made remarks about the legal services for this year, stating important activities taking place in 2022 – like the National General Elections in June.

He mentioned the reach the Legal system intends to attain throughout the country. The strategy is to multiply – where the opening of two courts in Bialla and Wewak, were to begin with.

“There will be Supreme Court circuits into provinces as well, instead of just Waigani and into (Mt) Hagen or Lae. We’re going to diversify the Supreme Court sittings into the other provinces,” said the Chief Justice.

Insights were given to what the Legal Services will undergo in the course of this year, including the sector’s plans to transform manual case filings into a digital system, termed as the e-Judiciary.

The Chief Justice said information technology is vital to assist in minimizing corruption and maintaining the legal activities within the system.