Legal Trainees Complete TIPNG Placement

The three trainees spent two weeks with TIPNG, learning key skills including client management, case management, document control, legal briefs and clerical skills.

“The LTI is a key partner with TIPNG as they share our vision to ensure legal professionals in Papua New Guinea are informed and empowered to take action against corruption. This was the first instance of trainees from LTI doing their work placement with TIPNG under a recently signed partnership agreement.

“We are pleased to provide a learning opportunity for the three legal trainees that assisted TIPNG these past weeks. They are a credit to the training offered at LTI and we look forward to seeing their time at TIPNG informing their practice as legal professionals in future,” TIPNG CEO, Arianne Kassman said.

TIPNG signed a 5-year Memorandum of Understanding with the PNG LTI in 2020 for the sharing of resources through the LTI’s work placement program and legal aid program. The work placement program constitutes part of the final assessment, before completing their training. The inaugural LTI Trainees for 2021, were, Matalyne Monts, Rex Yawa and Roselyn Tataeng.

While at TIPNG, the LTI Trainees worked primarily under the Anti-Corruption HelpDesk (AnCoHD), a free community service by TIPNG whereby victims and witnesses of corruption in Papua New Guinea, can seek and obtain free and confidential legal advice.

While TIPNG is not mandated to investigate, arrest or prosecute cases of corruption, through the AnCoHD TIPNG can review and advise valid corruption complaints as well as manage referrals to the appropriate agencies.

The AnCoHD has a toll-free number 180 6000 that can be used for assistance.