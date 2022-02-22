Leave Returning Officers Alone: Sinai

In a press conference held on Friday 18 February, Commissioner Sinai said names of Returning Officers and Assistant Returning Officers will be announced in March, before the Issue of Writs in April.

He said his decision to hold back on announcing the names earlier was to avoid manipulation and influence that would negatively affect the outcome of election operations.

The Commission said it is important that people recognize the importance of the election process and it is the responsibility of the election management body to ensure that this happens.

He emphasized that election management is the business of the PNG Electoral Commission and they will see to it that results are delivered.

“I don’t want my officers to be put on unnecessary pressure and these are some of the control measures that I am taking to delay the ROs.

Commissioner Sinai added, “I don’t want influence and that is why I’m holding back. When I appoint that is it. That will be the final and no one is going to ask me to change it.”

In addition, he stated that there will be no dispute in counting centers as this would disrupt the counting process.

“There will be no dispute in the counting center. Don’t bring disputed boxes to the counting centre. It’s no, if you bring the box into the counting centre we are going to count, your dispute will only be wasting our time to return the writs. That’s the announcement I am taking as the commissioner.”