Learning made comfortable

The initial plan of this 4-week long project that was delivered to the school on Friday 11th June, was a wonderful collaboration that saw the community and local contractors working together to helping BSP Arawa in giving back to one of its oldest schools in the area, through its BSP Community Project initiative valued at K30’000.

Arawa Primary School, formally known as Bovo International School prior to the Bougainville crisis was reopened in 1995 after the crisis broke out in 1989. Branch Manager for BSP, Rose Seeto, said that with BSP being the only bank that has helped service the people of Arawa, it has also boosted the learning environment with the provision of much needed facilities.

BSP has been very active over the years through its community projects, assisting in numerous ways to promote access to resources needed in schools and hospitals of the Autonomous Region of Bougainville.

Seeto also added that BSP aims to achieve through their Community Projects – in delivering projects that positively impact the lives of people in communities they operate in.