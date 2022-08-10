Learning To Conserve

The Jubilee Catholic Secondary School's Environmental Club visited the display stalls at the Protect Area Forum as part of the club’s World Environment Day programme.

Jubilee Catholic Secondary School teacher and an environment enthusiast, Kinibo Duri, said the Environment Club is to get the children involved in, and to understand the importance of, environment conservation.

“Our aim is for children to come here and get educated. There is a lot of Information out there but it needs to get to the household, communities and peers. The awareness to protect flora and fauna is not there and children can be the ones to change this,” said Ms Duri.

The Environmental Club is a mixture of grades 9 to 12. Students join the club because they have a love for the environment and an interest to spread information on the importance of conversation.

Ms Duri said: “There’s only one earth. If you do something negative about it, we all will be affected. No one is isolated. We’re all living in this one earth. There’s no other planet like earth.”