Leading Women Transform Forensic Policing

Hailing from the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary (RPNGC), these two women stand at the forefront of crime scene investigations, thanks to their training under the Papua New Guinea – Australian Policing Partnership (PNG-APP).

Under the PNG-APP initiative, both Detective Senior Constable Hakaiwa and Constable Koma underwent intensive training in Scenes of Crime Officer (SOCO) techniques.

The course equipped them with a diverse skill set, ranging from crime scene management and search techniques to sketching, note-taking, photography, and fingerprint examination.

The significance of forensic science in police investigations cannot be overstated. It serves as a crucial component that often leads to successful prosecutions and brings justice to victims.

With their enhanced capabilities, Hakaiwa and Koma are poised to make significant strides in solving crimes and ensuring the safety and security of their communities.

Supported by the Australian Government PNG-APP program, the RPNGC is empowered to enhance its policing services, particularly in improving investigation processes targeting serious and organized crime.

Through collaborative efforts and advanced training initiatives like the SOCO course, the partnership aims to bolster law enforcement capabilities and foster safer environments for all Papua New Guineans.

Detective Senior Constable Hakaiwa and Koma exemplify the dedication and skill needed to navigate the intricate landscape of forensic policing, setting a high standard for their peers and paving the way for a more secure future in Papua New Guinea.