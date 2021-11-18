Leadership Skills For Transport Sector

The managers are now empowered with new skills to communicate effectively, be innovative and drive change as leaders in their respective organisations.

The pilot leadership-training program was conducted by WINGS Education, a nationally owned firm, and supported by the Papua New Guinea-Australia Partnership through the Transport Sector Support Program (TSSP).

The Certificate IV Leadership and Management program on Leading for Change in the Workplace was designed for the PNG transport sector to help managers address today’s leadership challenges during a time of so much change and enhance their capabilities as leaders in their respective areas of work.

As the first group to pilot the program, the participants were challenged to unpack communication strategies, reflect on drivers of change and indicators of success.

Participant Javero Kefe, a manager at the Civil Aviation Safety Authority, described the course as an added skill enhancer that will empower her to make a greater impact in the way she builds and retains motivation in her team.

“Training is a part of my leadership role, and it must be inclusive so one’s team is equipped with the right tools for their job engagement. This training has seen an improvement in my communication skills where [I have recognised] that feedback is a positive enhancement, and it increases staff motivation by realizing the value they hold in the team,” said Kefe.

The Leadership and Management training enables Papua New Guinean public servants like Kefe to boost their leadership skills and consequently influence innovation in their agencies.

The PNG-Australia Partnership is supporting agencies in the sector through a range of capacity development programs including the Leadership and Management course.

Following TSSP’s open tender of the program, WINGS Education was successful against an international field in getting the contract to implement the program, enabling them to gain accreditation of the course, making it the first ever Leadership qualification to be recognised through the National Training Qualifications Framework in PNG.

Previous TSSP trainings in PNG have been delivered through international companies.

“We are breaking boundaries, as PNG women who are writing our own courses and designing and facilitating training; and asking our participants to think differently about possibilities to drive change. Our training is participatory, and we aim to build accountability, ownership, and sustainable practice through it. We are proud of our partnership with TSSP who was prepared to pilot this innovative leadership course,” said Karen Mitchell, Founder and Director of WINGS Education.