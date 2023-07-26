Leadership, management program vital for gov’t heads

During the launch of the program's second batch, set to undergo a 30-week training, Pomaleu emphasized the importance of cultivating ethical leadership at all levels and sectors within Papua New Guinea's governance.

The program, which builds on the success of a pilot run in 2022, aims to develop a framework for public sector leadership capacity building and is seen as a flagship initiative for the nation's leadership development.

Notably, among the 2023 graduation cohort, 10 heads of departments and agencies successfully completed the pilot program through the "Recognition of Current Competence" (RCC) or "Recognition of Prior Learning" (RPL) modality, garnering recognition as pioneers of the future leadership program.

The initiative aligns with the National Public Service "Ethics & Values Based Executive Leadership & Management Capability Framework 2013," derived from the PNG Constitution and National Goals.

The framework advocates a re-orientation of attitudes and institutions towards Papua New Guinean forms of participation, consultation, and consensus, emphasizing six core values - Honesty, Integrity, Accountability, Respect, Wisdom, and Responsibility, along with ten capabilities.

Speaking at the launch, Pomaleu urged attendees to embrace humility, surrendering their positions and privileges to foster a successful transition from their offices to the learning environment.

He stressed that individual experiences from their workplaces would enrich the learning process and encouraged active participation and sharing of insights.

SILAG, together with the Department of Personnel Management (DPM), is reportedly working to review the legislative framework to enforce the NEC Policy 64 approved in April 2021.

The policy, stating "No SILAG Certificate, No Employment, No Promotion in the National Public Service," will soon become mandatory for all employees.

The program, which runs for 30 weeks, will be facilitated by a team comprising current and former public servants, academics, and representatives from the Papua New Guinea National Research Institute.

This collaboration is expected to enhance the program's depth and relevance, infusing research findings into its units and themes.

Pomaleu concluded his speech by defining ethics as self-regulating and self-directing behavior, emphasizing the importance of acting ethically even when no one is watching.

He wished the participants success and invoked the wisdom of the nation's forefathers to navigate the challenges of the program, ultimately graduating with honors.

The Leadership and Management Program aims to empower leaders with the necessary skills and values to lead ethically and effectively in their respective roles, contributing to the growth and development of Papua New Guinea as an emerging economy.