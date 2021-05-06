Leadership issue hinders inquiry

He says this has affected the consultation on the inquiry to declare Papua New Guinea as a Christian country.

Mr Isifu said although they were unable to meet with the provincial administration due to the leadership issue, there was a good turnout at the meeting with churches and the public in Mt. Hagen.

“The approach from the provincial administration is intolerable and the leaders must know that this important constitutional directive is for the interest of the country and the government and we expect their support,” he said.

Mr Isifu hopes there will be a good response from the administration in Enga, Southern Highlands and Hela provinces when consultation continues on the 20th of May.

He also dispelled social media misconceptions on the Inquiry, saying there is nothing sinister but it aims at clearly defining, promoting and safeguarding our Christian identity and values.

“PNG being a Christian country is not clearly defined in the Constitution and going into the future, this can make it difficult to implement some of the important government initiatives and polices that have Christian values and principles,” he said.

He encouraged citizens to visit the CLRC website https://www.clrc.gov.pg/questionnaire and Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/pngclrc to fill in questionnaires or submit written submissions and participate in ongoing consultations in their provinces.