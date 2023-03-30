Leadership changes in West New Britain

The event was overseen by NGI Assistant Commissioner of Police Perou N’Dranou. The aim was to ensure a smooth transition of leadership while acknowledging the outgoing leaders' accomplishments and welcoming the new ones.

During the ceremony, Chief Inspector Fred Kaiwa assumed the role of Senior Inspector Peter Senginawa as Kimbe Police Station Commander, while Superintendent Peter Barkie took over from John Iara.

ACP Perou N’Dranou presided over the formal handover-takeover of the new commanders and the parade, which also marked the process of the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary system's quarterly inspections.

N’Dranou stressed that the changes were necessary to address ill-discipline behavior and improve policing services throughout the province. The success of the new leadership would also depend on the support and cooperation of all members of the provincial police force.

ACP N’Dranou urged all members to work together to provide effective policing services to the people of WNB, despite the current limitations in required assets.