The partnership being established under UN Women’s Women Make the Change programme, focuses on supporting and promoting women’s political participation and leadership in PNG. This would be implemented with support from the Governments of Australia and New Zealand.

The Political Leadership Academy for Women will work closely with a small cohort of women in each cycle to provide those who are already in subnational political positions with training, skills building, mentorship and learning exchange opportunities.

According to Caroline Nyamayemombe, UN Women Deputy Country Representative, the partnership is expected to contribute to a growing pool of qualified and capable women political leaders in the country.

“We are excited to be part of this partnership. We look forward to working closely with the PILAG to ensure that female politicians in PNG are well-equipped to advance their careers from the local, district and provincial levels to the national stage,” Ms Nyameyemombe said.

Since independence in 1975, PNG has had only seven women elected into the National Parliament, in comparison to approximately 800 men.

She attributed this disparity to gender stereotypes that discriminate against women and girls.

“It is our duty as UN Women to ensure women have every opportunity to fully participate in whatever capacity or role they desire,” she added.