Leaders unite for malaria elimination

Hosted by the Government of Papua New Guinea in partnership with the Asia Pacific Leaders Malaria Alliance (APLMA), this high-level event gathers Heads of State, Ministers of Health, and global health leaders under the theme "Invest to Achieve Zero Malaria."

Running through June 7, 2024, the summit aims to accelerate the goal of a malaria-free Asia-Pacific by 2030. The focus is on three key areas: sustaining financing to support national elimination efforts, engaging communities in malaria prevention, detection, and treatment, and strengthening political will and accountability among leaders.

Prime Minister James Marape could not attend to deliver the keynote inaugural remarks; however, Health Minister Dr. Lino Tom was present to chair the first day of the summit. Attendees include Ministers of Health from Indonesia, Vanuatu, Solomon Islands, Timor-Leste, and Dr. Sai Ma’u Piukala, Regional Director of the WHO Western Pacific Regional Office.

Additionally, Secretaries of Health from Bhutan and Cambodia, along with Director Generals and Directors of CDC and National Malaria Programs from 14 countries across the Asia Pacific region, are participating.

The first day's plenary session on innovative health financing approaches for malaria elimination was chaired by Ivan Pomaleu, Chief Secretary to the Government of Papua New Guinea.

The session featured a presentation by Dr. Jimmie Rodgers, Secretary to the Prime Minister of Solomon Islands, and was moderated by Dr. Christoph Benn, Director for Global Health Diplomacy at the Joep Lange Institute and Co-Chair of the Board of Directors at APLMA.

The panel discussion included Simon Bland, CEO of the Global Institute for Disease Elimination, Dr. Sandii Lwin, Senior Program Officer at the Gates Foundation, Martina Pumbo Suve-Hohora, Manager of Policy, Planning, and Economics at the National Department of Health of Papua New Guinea, and Dr. Jimmie Rodgers.

The summit continues to foster collaboration and commitment among leaders, driving the collective effort towards a malaria-free Asia-Pacific by 2030.