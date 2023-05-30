Leaders reaffirm commitment to Vision 2052

This commitment was further solidified through the signing of four key resolutions under the ‘One Plan, One Budget’ principle following the conclusion of the 2023 ABG Leaders Symposium in Buka on Friday, May 26th.

The resolutions reached include endorsement of:

The draft Bougainville Integrated Strategic Development Plan 2023-2027(MTDP1); The draft Vision 2052 Framework; The development budget focus for 2024 to 2027 subject to fiscal capacity; and The ‘One Plan, One Budget’ principle to foster the ‘One People, One Nation, One Vision’ concept.

This milestone was reached following intense discussions by leaders at the political and administrative levels on Bougainville’s long-term development and preparations towards independence.

The resolutions were signed by ABG President, Ishmael Toroama and ABG Vice President, Patrick Nisira, while the national Bougainville Members were represented by the Regional Member for Bougainville, Peter Tsiamalili Junior.

The signing of the resolutions marks a huge step towards greater collaboration and alignment of resources and development priorities for Bougainville’s long-term development.