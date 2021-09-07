Leaders outraged at lack of justice

On 28 August, a PNG judge gave a man who beat his wife to death, a suspended sentence citing extenuating circumstances, as the man paid his wife’s parents K10,000 for their loss.

Yesterday, a Mount Hagen District Court Magistrate struck out charges against three men, as lacking evidence despite police allegedly witnessing them transporting a dead body.

The Coalition of Parliamentarians demand answers from the country’s justice system in the wake of murder cases being struck out.

NCD Governor and Co-Chairman of the Coalition of Parliamentarians to end Gender Based Violence (GBV) and Member of the Special Parliamentary Committee on GBV, Powes Parkop stated that, “This is an outrageous decision and demonstrates complete inaction on the part of the prosecution and police investigation to do their work well.”

Parkop added, “These types of clear injustices break down our system of government. People will no longer believe that the government is functioning because it cannot guarantee their rights or protect them anymore.”

“We are seeing the slow disintegration and collapse of government. We have problem with police and now judiciary is going (the) same way. We need a radical change to halt this slide. The Coalition Members collectively will raise our deep concern with Public Prosecutor and demand his Office and that of the Secretary for Justice and Attorney General intervene immediately,” said Parkop.

Governor for Oro and member of the Coalition Gary Juffa stated, “It is deplorable that GBV cases keep getting handled so poorly and that justice is not being delivered through our courts system.”

“We have to seriously review the investigations and prosecutions capacity in PNG. We need to analyze why many such cases are not being handled in a manner that can give satisfaction to the expectations of our people that justice has been delivered.

“We need to study the case and find out what led to this decision or outcome. Was it a matter of poor investigation or lackluster prosecution? Whatever it is, we need to improve so that all elements of the justice system are working effectively and efficiently,” said Juffa.

Governor for East Sepik, Co-Chair of the Coalition of Parliamentarians to end GBV and Deputy Chair of the Special Parliamentary Committee to end GBV, Allan Bird stated in disbelief, “I am very concerned at the way our justice system is dealing with GBV. We tabled a GBV Report in Parliament one month ago that included more than 20 recommendations for the justice system.”

Bird queried, “What are they doing to implement them? Our mandate as Parliamentary Committee is to oversight and hold to account the mechanisms of government as they deal with GBV. We will continue to use our powers to do this.”

Chairman of the Special Parliamentary Committee on GBV, Charles Abel stated, “This is unbelievable and unacceptable! It defies belief that our court system, in this day and age, can make such decisions in the light of such overwhelming circumstantial evidence. It makes a mockery of the term justice and our justice system.”

Meantime, Coalition Member, and Governor for Hela Philip Undialu called for more practical responses to improving the capacities and commitment of Government officials to addressing GBV.

Undialu said he is not convinced that six months at the Bomana Training College is sufficient training to work professionally in the area of GBV.

He said, “The College can be upgraded to offer full-time training to justice officials, including offering diploma and degree course in areas such as criminology, prosecution, forensic investigations and the like. We must also require continuing legal education, specifically related to GBV – for all our justice officials. Not only the police, but also prosecutors and judges.”