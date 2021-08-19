Leaders Oppose Amended Act

MP Steven disagreed with the Act, saying: “I do not support the view for an amendment or any law that would unfairly and unreasonably restrict the right of our people from standing for elective office.

“When our people go to vote, they want the best range of candidates; in many cases this includes highly educated, well regarded public servants.”

MP Steven said it is an unfair snipe at the public servants.

“This is the kind of legislation that is restrictive, unreasonable and constitutionally questionable,” said MP Steven.

Governor Bird also disagreed with the amendments to the Act stating that it is difficult enough for anyone to win an election, public servant or not, especially for women.

He stated bias as the key reason why Parliamentarians should not be making decisions as all have an interest regarding the outcome of the Act.

“The principle is actually wrong, in us trying to pass a bill like this that would protect our positions.”

“As members of Parliament, we must be making laws that the public can see is in the interest of public good,” he stated.

Governor Bird said citizens of the country would deduct the law was passed to protect their own interests as the national general elections are a few months away.

He added: “I think it would be dishonorable of this House, if we agree to this Bill because it demeans the decorum in this house because we have an interest. I would urge the good Minister to go back and take a look at the entire Public Services Management Act and bring in significant reform and to consider and taking another look at the Public Services Commission.”