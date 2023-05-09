Leaders discuss issues affecting infrastructure

The State Enterprise Minister is responsible for PNG Power and Water PNG, and this was an important meeting to ensure alignment in these crucial areas. The two leaders discussed candidly and expressed their desire to waste no time in finding solutions.

The meeting was held ahead of the commissioning of the Eduvu Power Plant, which is set to come online in July of this year. The plant will go a long way towards meeting the growing demand for energy in the City.

Governor Parkop praised Minister Duma's leadership through Kumul Consolidated Holdings and PNG Power to make this project become a reality.

In this regard, KCHL has already funded the installation of power poles and lines that will bring 54MW of power generated from Eduvu to PNG Power Ltd substations at Moitaka.

Moreover, KCH and PNG Power Ltd have also invested in the installation of a dedicated power line at Kilakila Substation, which will supply electricity exclusively to the Port Moresby CBD and surrounding areas.

Minister Duma said that KCH and PPL are doing everything they can to solve the power needs and expectations of the growing Capital City, from dealing with internal management issues to investing in major infrastructure that is vital for supporting the City in its effort to transform and become the pride of our country.

Similarly, investments are also being made for water needs in NCD. A tender has been awarded to install a new water treatment tank at Mt Erima, and soon Water PNG will commission a pipeline from Eduvu Dam to Mt Erima to boost the supply of water to the treatment facility so it can meet the growing needs of the City.

Governor Parkop and Minister Duma discussed other areas of cooperation and collaboration, including sharing the earnings from MVIL to help fund and repair City roads, the redevelopment of the old wharf since the transfer to Motukea, and other aspects of the City where KCHL generally or through specific SOEs can be of support and assistance.

Minister Duma assured Governor Parkop and city residents of his full commitment, as well as that of KCH, PNG Power Ltd, and Water PNG, in addressing and solving these outstanding issues soon.

Governor Parkop welcomed these undertakings and assured the Minister of his and the Municipal Government's total support and cooperation to get these important issues resolved as soon as possible.