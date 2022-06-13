 

LCCI warns commuters

BY: Loop Author
12:41, June 13, 2022
Commuters travelling on the Butibam Road, Kamkumung or Chinatown bypasses have been advised to take extra precaution.

The Lae Chamber of Commerce and Industry described these parts of Lae as “hotspot areas”, saying there is always an incidence of risk but coupled with the election period, incidents have escalated.

The LCCI reported that a school bus was recently intercepted by a gang on Butibam Road, who smashed the windows and attempted entry.

Quick thinking and action by the driver averted any entry, leaving the kids and crew safe but shaken.

“Drive safely, be alert, take care,” said LCCI president, John Byrne.

“Despite the best intent of construction companies to maintain and grade the bypasses, and police presence, these gangs and opportunists will take chances.”

