LCA regains full control

Residents and the business community may have been aware or impacted over Christmas by a dispute from the Lae City Council, which restrained municipal functions and collections by court order 336/2023 of December 12th, 2023.

This order has now been set aside in its entirety and LCA resumes all functions and collections.

In a notice, LCA chief executive officer, Robin Calistus said all municipal fees and charges, including garbage charges, land tax, trading licence fees, public cemetery fees, dump fees, head tax, signage charges, main market and public toilet fees must only be paid to LCA and not the Lae Urban LLG, or Lae City Council.

“We are also advising that LCA is currently rolling out a new payments system and we expect some delays in invoices, etc,” said Calistus.

“LCA understands the importance of timely invoicing and is committed to effecting the transition smoothly and efficiently. We request for your understanding and bear with us as we migrate to the new system.”

Calistus is advising business houses to disregard invoices issued by the Lae City Council, which also covers outstanding invoices for 2023 and prior.

“LCA will not recognise any payment made to the LULLG.”

The city was in chaos when LULLG took control of municipal services in December, denying residents and the business community access to the rubbish dump at Backroad. Business houses were forced to look for alternatives while waiting for LCA to take back the city’s municipal functions.

Companies that initially paid for dump tickets were turned back during the festive period by individuals claiming to be from the LULLG, telling them to buy tickets instead from the Council.

Vendors at the Main Market were also forced to pay fees to LULLG collectors; individuals working for an authority that restricted the development of Lae city through ghost contractors, nepotism and fraudulent claims until the election of Lae MP, John Rosso.

LCA was established by the Lae City Authority Act 2015, which was amended on June 10, 2021, in an effort to ensure Lae becomes self-sustaining and accountable.