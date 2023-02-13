LCA to maintain law, justice support

Member for Lae and Deputy Prime Minister, John Rosso, reemphasised his commitment when applauding the regular police patrols at top Town, Eriku and Main Market.

“It’s comforting to see these men in blue in public places. All of them are volunteers who have raised their hands to fight crime and keep our city safe and clean,” said DPM Rosso.

Rosso said LCA will maintain its relationship with the law and justice sector to keep Lae city safe for its citizens, including investors and visitors.

“Furthermore, my thank you to every single police man and woman in Lae, both regular and reserve.

“Your presence and hard work in our city is appreciated and acknowledged. Keep up the good work. On behalf of the people of Lae, bikpla tenk yu long yupla.”

DPM Rosso also thanked law-abiding citizens of Lae for their support towards efforts in making Lae cleaner and safer.

“To the people who practice illegal activities, illegal street vending and harassment of our mothers and law-abiding citizens, you have no place in Lae as police will step up their efforts in fighting crime in Lae.”

Lae Metropolitan Chief Superintendent, Chris Kunyanban, thanked DPM Rosso, LCA and other stakeholders for the police reservists program, which has provided extra manpower to the command.

“Since their (LCA reservists) introduction, they have performed extremely well during the Morobe Show, Christmas and New Year Operations.

“Another demonstration of their timely and worthwhile assistance is the extra personnel maintaining presence at Eriku, Top Town and Main Market bus stops.

“We have received heaps of praises from the public and well done LCA reservists.”