LCA head, PA urged to work together

Department of Personnel Management secretary, Taies Sansan, believes that is the way forward for Lae City.

Sansan recently outlined that the Salaries and Conditions Monitoring Committee has already approved a structure of the LCA, and they are operating as an independent entity.

“We know the issues between Lae City Authority and Lae Urban LLG,” she stated.

“Those issues have been ongoing.

“There are people currently being paid on casual basis. We need to address those issues so I’m just asking the provincial administrator and the Lae City Authority CEO to get together and address those issues. We’ve given them advice already on what to do.

“It goes back to the agency heads to take care of their internal HR (human resource) issues.”