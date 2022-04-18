LCA cautions drivers

The Lae City Authority said Lae needs the roadworks that are happening, adding that the problem is, while the roads are being improved, the delays lead to frustration.

“This causes some drivers to do dangerous things, like speed where we shouldn’t, or drive on the wrong side of the road or on cement which is curing,” said the LCA.

“We are a walking nation and when drivers speed; go the wrong way down a road or take shortcuts then our pedestrians are at risk.

“Also, the dust and grime which is raised by speeding vehicles causes health, eye and breathing issues for our people who live, walk or sell on the roadside.

“This is not only trucks. It is also PMVs, company and private vehicles.

“Every one of us has a responsibility. Our business houses, PMV operators and drivers and anyone who is driving.

“The road workers who are moving rocks, pouring cement and directing traffic are all at risk.

“We are all responsible for each other.

“If you are driving, drive sensibly and respect the road crew, villagers and people walking.”

The LCA further said the Malahang Road is progressing well and opening sections but if traffic continues to be dangerous to the public, they will close the road again.

“Kamkumung is stalling to allow Malahang and the Bumbu Bridge section to be repaired and resealed quickly,” continued LCA.

“We are all in this together Lae City, and in six months, the frustrations will be gone.

“Be patient, drive safely and don’t take risks.

“Let’s look after each other.”