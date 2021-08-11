LBS Debuts In Parliament

MP Samuel began his speech by acknowledging the traditional landowners and the people of Motu-Koita for the land on which the nation’s capital is built.

In his speech, the member thanked his family and the people of Moresby Northwest who voted for him with the confidence to have their voices represented in Parliament.

“I thank my constituents in the Port Moresby Northwest electorate that gave me the mandate to represent them in Parliament. This is from the length and breadth of my electorate starting from Hanuabada, Elevala, Tatana, Baruni, Gerehu, Rainbow, Waigani, Morata, Tokarara, June Valley, Hohola, Burns Peak, Murray Barracks, 4 Mile Works and Garden Hills,” he said.

MP Samuel made special mention of his father, Late Samuel Raho Misi, who passed in April, stating that he would be most proud of this achievement and dedicated the occasion to him.

The new member stated his key priority areas, with focus on health, education, law and justice, the restoration of the economic infrastructure and empowering youth and womenfolk in SME.

He plans to pursue the Motu-Koita agenda to bring better services to the people of his electorate.

“I will make every effort with all the powers vested in me to bring a transformational approach to our livelihood in the electorate.

“There is no time to procrastinate, there is work to be done. I must deliver those basic services that have been lacking in my electorate over the years. It is my desire to ensure that these basic services are accorded the attention and are implemented.”

Mr Samuel said: “I stand in this honorable House as a true son of the traditional inhabitants of Port Moresby and I will progress the Motu-Koita agenda, which has long been on the back burner resulting in the marginalization of the Motu-Koita people.”

He added that the people of Motu-Koita have been marginalized on their own land due to the increase in rural-urban drift.

Mr Samuel said this has strained public utilities such as electricity, water, government services and most importantly customary land and state land.

“Illegal land grabbing of customary land must cease in my electorate and work on introducing the appropriate legislation to ensure the involvement of Motu-Koita people in improving their lives.