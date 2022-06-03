Lawyers file for dismissal in Manam Resettlement Case

Governor Yama and several others were arrested and charged last year on separate charges.

The submission was made after police legal representative filed an application on the same day to have the case withdrawn under Section 60A, Sub-section (1) of the District Court Act, and Section 192 of the Constitution.

The application to withdraw the case came about after lawyers representing Yama argued that the search warrant used to search and find evidence to make arrests on the suspects, was invalid.

Yama`s lawyers told the court that the evidence obtained and used to make the arrest on Yama and the others, were not obtained correctly because the Madang District Court, on October 30 2020, had ordered a stay the search warrant, but police went ahead and executed it.

Yama`s Lawyers also told the court that three cases relating to the Manam Resettlement Funds were dismissed and so there was no reason in pursuing the case. They asked the court to dismiss the case completely.

Committal Court Magistrate Alex Kalandi adjourned the case to today for ruling, and ordered that bail be extended.

Governor Yama was charged with one count of abuse of office, one count of conspiracy to defraud the state, one count of misappropriation, and one count of money laundering.