Lawyer charged for unlawful use of firearm

According to a police report, the lawyer identified as Douglas Wayne, 42 from Kimininga in Western Highlands was arrested and charged with unlawfully discharging his unlicensed firearm and threatening to kill.

According to reports provided by Laloki police, it was alleged that Wayne was under the influence of alcohol when he used an unlicensed firearm to threaten his wife.

The matter was reported to the police who arrived at the scene and arrested him, but were unsuccessful in retrieving the firearm.

The police officers added that they only retrieved empty bullet shells and took it as their exhibit to work on the case. The lawyer was reluctant to handover the firearm.

According to police judgment, the firearm is an automated 9mm pistol.

He was taken to the Laloki police station where he was formally charged under the Firearms Act for unlawful discharge of Firearm and Threatening.

Wayne was later transferred to Boroko police station, where he has been detained awaiting court dates.