Laws combined to form Biosecurity Bill

Biosecurity refers to animal health and plant measures that prevent the introduction, establishment and spread of pests and diseases that will affect our food security.

The National Agriculture Quarantine and Inspection Authority (NAQIA) says PNG’s existing regulatory framework for biosecurity and trade in agricultural products is outdated and inadequate for existing international trade challenges and opportunities.

The current legislation supporting the work of NAQIA is fragmented across many laws; there is inconsistency and it overlaps across biosecurity provisions contained in 5 different Acts.

The Biosecurity Bill aims to create a streamlined framework by repealing the technical provisions of the ‘National Agriculture Quarantine and Inspection Act 1997’, and the biosecurity/agriculture-related provisions of the ‘Quarantine Act 1953’, the ‘Slaughtering Act 1964’ as amended, and repealing in their entirety the ‘Animal Disease Control Act 1952’, ‘Plant Pest and Disease & Control Act 1953’ and ‘Animals Act 1952’.

“The Pacific Island leaders wanted to form a trade bloc to trade. As a member of the United Nations, Papua New Guinea and the Pacific Island nations formed a bloc through the enactment of this biosecurity legislation,” said NAQIA’s managing director, Joel Alu.

“We have this type of bill in the Solomon Islands, in Vanuatu, in Fiji but PNG, we don’t have it. This is a first-of-its-kind after almost 50 years of independence.

“That’s the reason why I’ve been saying it’s a ‘historical document’ and we must leave a legacy.

“What this Bill does is that, it creates an avenue for Papua New Guinea to trade its agricultural commodities. We can be able to trade with Australia, we can be able to trade with Europe, China, everywhere because all these countries rely on biosecurity.

“If we have pest and disease issues in this country, they will not accept our commodities; our taro, our bananas, our pawpaw – all these things. This Bill addresses all these pest and disease issues and captures the sanitary and phytosanitary measures that are issued through the World Trade Organization.

“We are amalgamating all these pieces of legislations – which are all over the place – into this Biosecurity Bill because today, the world revolves around biosecurity.”

Phytosanitary relates to measures aimed at controlling plant diseases, especially in agricultural crops.

The draft Biosecurity Bill conforms to requirements of international trade, set by the World Trade Organization.

NAQIA hopes the Minister for Agriculture, Aiye Tambua, can get the Bill passed in Parliament this year.