Lawlessness places strain on hospitals

Dr Kauve Pomat, a Paediatrician with the Rabaul Provincial Hospital highlighted this recently when expressing his concern on the recent upsurge of lawlessness in Rabaul District.

He said the escalation of lawlessness in the province, has placed a strain on the Rabaul Provincial hospital in terms of a surge in trauma cases, overwhelming their resources and personnel.

“The surgical unit is receiving trauma cases daily. The trauma is human inflicted and is something that can be stopped if there is a collaborative approach,” Dr Pomat said

“This year, I have done 35 post mortem cases with another seven still to be done and this is just November. That means there are almost four to five deaths weekly.”

Dr Pomat said this, calls for recognition from the communities and government that it is a deep issue that must be addressed seriously.

He further stressed that by implementing effective crime prevention strategies, improving security measures and fostering a sense of community safety, the burden on the hospital can be minimized, allowing health workers to provide timely and efficient care to those in need.