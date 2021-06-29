Law Enforcers In Leadership Training

The leadership training covered command, control and coordination. As first responders, the officers were taught how to take the risk in attending and managing crime on the ground.

NCD/Central Commander Anthony Wagambi Jnr during said the standard of policing has dropped and training was important to raise the standard of policing in the communities.

“You are the immediate boss on the ground, when you see something is not right, you have to take the lead,” he said.

Bomana Training College commander, Perou N’Dranou encouraged the officers to take the lead in their daily operations.

“Every member of the Constabulary were trained to be leaders. Police is failing because leadership is failing. Leadership is not about Police Commissioner or Divisional Commander it is about responsible people in different levels of position.”

First Constable Gumau Sobam on behalf of his batch said the training has equipped them to perform their duties.

The training was funded under the PNG-Australia partnership.