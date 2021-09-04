Law enforcement for All

Police Minister William Onglo said the Royal PNG Constabulary (RPNGC) is handicapped by insufficient manpower to deliver police services.

“We have 6544 current uniformed officers against a population of 8.9 million people. These officers work really hard against all odds and challenges to keep peace and good order, and make sure our law and order issues are contained in the best possible way.

“When a husband and wife fight in public, we do not stop him or her and report the matter to the police. We encourage them by saying that it is a husband and wife problem.

“Recently, a 15 year old girl was raped in broad daylight and no one is coming forward to lock up the perpetrators. The RPNGC has established in all provinces a family and sexual violence unit (FSVU) and these are avenues to take cases to but we are not utilizing these services,” the Minister said.

Minister Onglo highlighted the recent break out of 18 prisoners from the Bomana Prison and the recapture of only two so far. He encouraged people with information on the whereabouts of the escapees, to come forward.

“In the last two weeks, there was a huge jail break here in Port Moresby. Wanted criminals are on the loose. No one is coming forward with any information.

“Did they just disappear into thin air? I don’t think so.

“Police are here to help fight crime and we will go the distance in fighting crime when you report the crime and work with the police to do their policing job.

“We must applaud the work of our police and I do take my hat off and salute our men and women in the force who have been vigilant and relentless in serving us,” he said.