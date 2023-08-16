Law and order prioritised in Morobe

Provincial administrator, Max Bruten, said this has been his focus when he took office in October 2022.

He has been stressing the need to create a conducive environment for investors and businesses in Morobe Province.

“I will be ensuring to support law and order, to ensure that whoever the culprits are – if you break the law – we will apprehend you and we will deal with you accordingly,” he stated.

Bruten made this statement after the conviction of 33 men for fighting at Serembeng village in Finschhafen, Morobe Province.

Serembeng is in the Burum-Kuat LLG; a remote mountain village in Finschhafen.

When fighting broke out at Serembeng late last month, Lae police were quickly deployed with support from the provincial administration to boost manpower on the ground. During that time, 50 suspects were apprehended.

Bruten outlined that this is the third time the administration has assisted the police to contain a situation in a remote area, alluding to their determination in curbing lawlessness.

“We as administration, will not sit back and watch our people be intimidated and threatened by one particular group. Every person has the right to live.

“It’s our duty to ensure that we protect the people and properties.

“I will continue to fund policing in the province to ensure that we get policing right, we get law and order right. Our people must not be intimidated. Our citizens of Morobe, including the business community and investors that are coming in, must not be intimidated by any particular group.

“I’d like to signal across the 10 districts of Morobe; so long as we have the money, if you are an offender, the law will still catch up with you.

“I’d like to see investors come in and invest in our province with confidence because the number one thing that they want to see, is an enabling environment.

“For us as the administration and as leaders, we must get this enabling environment right.”