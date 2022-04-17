Law And Order Awareness In Rai Coast

Madang Provincial Police Commander Acting Superintendent Mazuc Rubiang said the police officers deployed there had received reports that there are gangs operating in different parts of Nayudo LLG committing different criminal activities which are very serious in nature.

He said the team had organized for the gang to surrender their weapons but nothing has eventuated. The PPC said police received reports of Hetwara gang, who had been terrorizing people at Nankina Valley. He said police also received reports that the Hetwara gang is now fighting with another group known as Gwarawon Resistance Group, who are against what the Hetwara Gang is doing in the valley.

PPC Rubiang said the Hetwara gang attacked several families and police officers deployed there, are trying to establish rapport with the gang members, in order that they surrender their arms so that the elections will be peaceful. He said police are trying their best to make sure that the two groups surrender to the police and tell the police why they are fighting amongst themselves.

Policea are also communicating as best they can with community leaders to identify the gang members, and liaise with them to lay down their arms for the good everyone at Nankina Valley.

He said police need to be airlifted to the area where the two gangs are fighting. Many lives were lost within a week of fighting. The fighting continues.