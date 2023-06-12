Law and Justice sector goes online

This initiative came about through lengthy and rigorous discussions, trainings and workshops with other Law and Justice Sector agencies, such as the Royal PNG Constabulary (RPNGC) and the Correctional Services Institution and stakeholders.

ICCSD is a realization of the National Criminal Process Improvement Project (NCPIP, 2013) of the Government to embark upon an innovative approach to improving Law and Justice, Law and Justice agencies under the guidance of the National Coordination Mechanism (NCM).

The NCM developed the Sector Strategic Framework (SSF, 2205) which sets out the sector’s vision of a “Just, Safe and Secure Society for all”. The SSF identifies 5 goals which are;

Improving Policing, Safety and Crime Prevention Improved access to Justice and Just results Improved Reconciliation, Reintegration Deterrence Improved Accountability and reduced Corruption Improved ability to provide Law and Justice Services

When the NCPIP Working Committee was formed, which comprised of selected Law and Justice key officers and partner agency officers, they embarked on compiling a Discussion Paper to table to the Chief Justice on ISSUES affecting their operation, mainly on Criminal Case management track.

The paper comprised of strategic advises based upon their findings into the coordination and work of various Law and Justice Sector Agencies involved in the various phases of the criminal case track from arrest to trial and appeal, and on the emphasis of reviewing the present criminal case management track at every important stage to cut down on the delay in case disposition.

The Discussion Paper was tabled on October 2013 following a Memorandum of Understanding signed in 2015 and later re-signed in 2020, which sets out an agreement between Law and Justice Sector Agencies involved in the Criminal case management.

Hence, the establishment of the NCPIP office by NJSS in 2015 with Judiciary taking the lead. One of the Key recommendations of the MOU was to develop a sector wide database for the Criminal Justice Sector. This Criminal Database is the ICCSD.

In an instance when a crime is committed and arrest done, police will now have to register this in the ICCSD system. From there, information of offender and details are entered and uploaded for the next agency to act up. Which will be the Judiciary.

They will enter all vital information regarding the trial and sentencing of offender. Then it moves on to the next agency, which is the Correctional Services. They then will input details of the sentencing, paroling and other information as per the need.

This system will ensure information and the officers involved in each case, follow through a synchronized and more efficient process in ensuring data management, transparency and accountability from start to finish.