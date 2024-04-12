Law and justice partnership launched

The partnership aims to increase the supply of justice services in target locations, addressing the demand of communities through preventative measures and strengthening leadership, coordination and accountability in the law and justice sector of PNG including Australia as well.

The program together with the extended PNG-Australia Policing partnership and Bilateral Security Agreement, represents a significant scale-up in cooperation to respond to PNG’s internal security priorities

According to the Australian Deputy High Commissioner Joanne Loundes, the four-year program is aligned with the PNG Government’s Medium Term Development Plan IV and the Comprehensive Security and Economic Partnership between the two countries.

Laundes said the program intends to work with key law and justice agencies and stakeholders to increase access to legal services for PNG communities, reduce the high demand of law and order issues and strengthen leadership, integrity and coordination across the sector.

“Australia’s partnership will build on the success of previous programs, continuing to focus on key institutional reforms for justice ministries and agencies.

“Emphasis under this program will be placed on delivery and responding to urgent community demands for better, and more inclusive justice outcomes. It will also continue to support strategies that promote the rights of women, children, people with disabilities and vulnerable populations,” she said.

Laundes added that Australia stands in partnership with PNG to build a safer Papua New Guinea where all individuals have equal access to justice, where human rights are protected, and where the rule of law is upheld.

“Under this new phase of our Law and Justice partnership, our focus will remain on empowering key agencies and civil society organisations to deliver services that are accessible, equitable, and responsive to the needs of all Papua New Guineans.”

Meanwhile, Secretary for the Department of Attorney General Dr. Eric Kwa said lawlessness is an ongoing issue that is faced not only in PNG but globally as well.

Kwa said, by working collaboratively together under such initiative will drive the change, more particularly to reducing law and justice issues in both countries.