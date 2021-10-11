Lavongai leader calls for change

Mr Pialkolos said it was encouraging for Namatanai MP Walter Schnaubelt to visit and tell of the kind of work he was doing for his electorate.

“We hope that you will extend the work you are doing in your electorate for our people who are in dire need for economic development.

“We have the resources but we need support and we are grateful you have visited and we anticipate some development following thereafter,” Mr Pialkolos said.

SMT area coordinator for North Lavongai Jerry Silakan said he believes that the leaders can work together to address issues concerning the two CBOs so that they can work together.

The meeting had concluded with all parties agreeing for a similar gathering to be held later this month with local MP and Treasury Minister Ian Ling-Stuckey and Mr Schnaubelt.