Lavongai embraces change

This was evident in the number of people who turned up for an awareness meeting on Tunung Island in Lavongai, hosted by the National Alliance (NA) Party branch of New Ireland.

Namatanai MP and Forests Minister Walter Schnaubelt visited Tunung Island for the first time. He was happy to see that locals have shown great interest in economic development.

Minister Schnaubelt assured them he will work with their local MP and Treasurer Ian Ling-Stuckey to ensure that the existing CBO, Structure Management Team (SMT) work together with the NMT, for a way forward.

New Ireland’s NA President and Executive Officer Augustine Molonges, said leaders want to see all the teams working together to change Lavongai.

“Get your act together and ensure that all teams from both sides cooperate for future development,” Mr Molonges said.

NIP NA Party secretary Clement Anton said Lavongai has potential for economic development through tourism, among other sectors.