Launching of Nawaeb law, order project

This follows a launch on January 29th by Morobe Governor, Ginson Saonu.

The Nawaeb District village court/law and order rehabilitation project will encompass a new building for village court officials of Nabak.

Labuta LLG will host a police post for Morobe Province police reservists.

The project is a partnership of the Morobe Provincial Government and the Nawaeb District Development Authority.

Governor Saonu reinforced that law and order issues under his leadership will be addressed head on from village level up and this is being realised with the ongoing Morobe Province Police Reservists Training Program.

“When law and order issues are kept at a minimal, sound economic activities will flourish in all nine districts of Morobe Province.

“Nawaeb District is the first to take ownership of this concept.”

The new project building and police post is expected to be completed soon.

The first batch of police reservists from MPG’s program will be stationed at the new police post.