Launching Of The Mekepo Village

Back in 2021, the Pindu’s surprised praxis of Personal Viability Training with the announcement of their 11 hectares piece of land within NCD to build a housing scheme, and it set a stage for the proposed residential and commercial development to proceed.

Mekepo Village is a vacant land with a clear title located within the Motukea area of the National Capital District.

Mek and Rachel agreed to allow the land to be developed with the assistance of Sammuel Tan, known by his praxis as Papa Sam, founder and Chairman of the Human Development Institute (HDI).

It is hoped that Papa Sam will use his expertise to mobilise people and resources to develop the land into a thriving safe and harmonious urban residential community.

The land development proposal consists of 115 residential houses ranging from low, medium to high covenant residential units, a commercial area, a fuel service station, public park area, an orphanage area, gender-based violence rehabilitation area, a church, a health centre and a school area that are all included in the land development plan.

Some level of surveying, architectural and engineering works have been already done on the site and the land will soon be connected by public utilities such as power and water connectivity.

This land development is the first of its kind in this country where the land ownership is not sold, as is the case with many of traditional lands throughout the country, that are being cheaply sold to foreign ownership.

Papa Sam has been running the Personal Viability Business Training programme for the past 26 years, a homegrown, unique, innovative, action-learning, business-class education system that grow’s people to become self-reliant and financially independent.

On 16 September in 2021, Papa Sam announced the Mekepo Village concept after signing an agreement by HDI and Pindu Transport and Logistics Service.

Papa Sam said, “Basic human needs is always food, shelter and clothing. Everyone dreams of building a home for themselves but not many have been able to achieve that goal even in a country like this that is filled with resources. One of the richest countries in the world. Very few achieve this universal dream as building costs escalate due to inflation, rising costs of building materials, finance, professional services, limited supply of registered & titled residential land, etc.”

He congratulated Mek and Rachael Pindu on their wisdom and selfless commitment to use their land to develop an affordable home ownership scheme for the ordinary people in Port Moresby and hopefully other landowners will follow this great vision of Mek and Rachael Pindu.

“This is what this country needs now, servant leaders that think of others putting them first before themselves,” said Tan.