Lau Commences Duty As Madang PA

After numerous acting appointments in the last four years, Mr Lau was permanently appointed to a four-year term on May 10, 2022 in NEC decision number 229 0f 2022 and his appointment was gazetted on May 30, in gazettal notice G426.

When resuming office on Monday, Mr Lau appealed to all public servants of Madang Provincial Administration, departmental heads and senior staff to immediately resume duties and refrain from indulging in any form of standoffs.

He stated that his appointment was a prerogative of the NEC.

Yesterday, June 16 an official memo was issued to all Madang publics servant to return to their duties to make sure services to the people of Madang is not interrupted.

“I am calling on all public servant in the province to remain neutral and not to take sides with few individuals in the administration who have their own personal interests associated with politics,” Mr Lau said

“Over the last four years we had had a number of acting appointments for the Provincial Administrator role and for the very first time a permanent appointment is made and this is good for the province. I want all of us to work together now to make sure the people of Madang are our main priority.

“We will do a big clean up in the Madang Provincial Administration. A restructure will be made as soon as possible and all position will be advertised and permanent appointments will be made based on merit,” he said.

Mr Lau said, “There are no government presence in many of these rural districts and sub districts in Madang. Places like Teptep, Josephstaal, Simbai, Aiom and Long Island are completely in darkness. Many public servants have fled these places and are in Madang town getting paid for doing nothing.”

He told any intending candidate, former politician or retired public servant who is interfering with the affairs of the Madang Provincial administration to be mindful of their acts.

“This is not a political venue for anyone to come here to score points. Respect the provincial administration of Madang and the decision made by the NEC.

“To those public servants who are engaging yourselves with politicians and refusing to comply with directives will be dealt accordingly with the public Service management act, Section 55.”