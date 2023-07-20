Lau arrested on misappropriation charges

Amidst all the hype and tension by disgruntled service providers, Madang Provincial Administrator Frank Lau was arrested yesterday morning on misappropriation charges.

Police brought Mr Lau to the Jomba Police station for questioning over the alleged misappropriation of K198,600 belonging to the Flexible Open & Distance Education (FODE) program, when he was the project accountant, in 2017.

According to the police Summary of Facts presented to Mr. Lau, it was alleged that he conspired with other FODE officers, employees and service providers, and embezzled more than K2.4 million from the FODE General Operations Account, Project Trust Account and FODE Rehabilitation Account, in the National Capital District.

The complaint was lodged with police by the Department of Education on March 8th, 2018. An internal investigation ensued on August 1-18, 2018. According to the Summary, the investigation report uncovered a series of accounting errors deliberately facilitated by the FODE staff with the intention to defraud the FODE institution and the Department of Education.

It was stated that Mr. Lau allegedly received 11 cheques under his name, which was deposited into his personal bank account, for his own use.

Mr. Lau has denied these claims saying this is a political witch-hunt.

He also stated that what has been said about the transactions, were all done and acquitted for when he worked as the Financial Specialist/Consultant with the World Bank and had recommended to carry out projects funded by the World Bank in the country.

He added that the K10,000 as stipulated in the Summary of Facts was his pay per month. The other figures listed in the Summary were travel advances or reimbursements, paid to him.

Mr Lau has since been released on a K5000 bail and is due to appear in court on August 2, 2023.