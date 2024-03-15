Late Uguro commemorated

The late MP was described as a servant leader by District Administrator Joachim Lumi. He said the late leader was a servant leader who strived to bring vital services to the district. In terms of Education, he was a proactive Minister in transforming the Education Ministry.

Prime Minister James Marape sympathized with the people of Usino Bundi on the loss of a great leader. He spoke highly of the late minister, stating that he was a loyal PANGU Party member and government minister.

Marape shared the achievements under the late Uguro:

• Many children have been educated. Statistics showed that from 1.2 million, it has increased to 1.8 million children in schools

• The curriculum being changed from the former Outcome Based Education to Standard Based Curriculum

• Education standard set to 1:6:6

• PNG Education Transformation Vision 2025-2075, which it aims to deliver to the country's Qualified, Educated and Smart Citizens by 2075

Madang Governor Ramsey Pariwa told the people gathered that it is not easy to find a good leader. The late Uguro built a legacy. Mr. Pariwa hopes that the district can be able to produce a similar candidate of Uguro’s caliber, a leader who could fit his shoes.

Mr. Pariwa called on the people to take ownership of the services brought in by the late member, to look after them, and to advance from them. Furthermore, he called on the Prime Minister to take heed of him as he will continue to pursue what the member has left behind in terms of the District Development Plans and other commitments made by the late Uguro.

A funeral was held and the Usino Bundi District Administration officially handed over the casket to the family. The late Uguro will be taken to his village in Bil to be laid to rest today.