Late Teen’s Report Almost Complete

Dr. Liko was responding to questions raised by the media on the progress of the report during a recent press conference.

He said the investigation team is awaiting the “toxicology” report before it can submit the complete report to Parliament, and for public consumption.

“The report will be ready by this week. The report cannot be completed without the toxicology report,” he said.

The Health Secretary said as part of the investigation, tissues were taken from the late teenager and was sent to a pathology lab in Melbourne, Australia for analysis.

The investigation team comprises of eight senior medical officers from the Port Moresby General Hospital (PMGH), and chaired by Attorney General Dr Eric Kwa, representing the Department of Justice.

Late Rex Wanzing died after undergoing a simple eye surgery at PMGH on the 13th of August.

The final report will make known to the public the administration of the “Propofol injection” that allegedly led to the teenager’s unfortunate death.