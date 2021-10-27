Late Sir Pita Lus Lies In State

The casket arrived at the Parliament House at around 11am where it was carried by pallbearers from the Correctional Services.

The casket of one of PNG's founding fathers was draped with the PNG flag as it was received by the clerk of Parliament and escorted into the Parliament's grand hall.

The Governor-General Sir Bob Dadae, Prime Minister James Marape and few members of Parliament were present to farewell Sir Pita Lus.

The family of Late Sir Pita Lus was also present at the grand hall.

Late Sir Pita Lus was a masterpiece and a champion in bringing PNG to self-governance along with other founding fathers of our country.

He passed at the age of 86 on October 1st 2021.