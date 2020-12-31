Late Sir Mekere’s body arrives

Relatives, family members and Government officials, including Prime Minister James Marape and Opposition Leader Belden Namah, were at the airport to welcome the body of the late Sir Mekere.

His body will be at the funeral home while his family will be under home quarantine for seven days.

On Monday January 4th, 2021, he will lie in State in the Grand Hall at Parliament House for final viewing by all members of parliament.

“The public is allowed from 10am to 4pm on Monday at National Parliament. You’re most welcome to come and pay your last respects,” said Chairman of the state funeral organising committee and Member for Moresby South, Justin Tkatchenko.

“You do not need an invitation.”

The Late Sir Mekere will be accorded a state funeral on Friday 8th January, 2021.

It will be held at the Reverend Sione Kami Memorial Church.

The 74-year-old former Prime Minister will be buried thereafter at Independence Hill.

The Late Sir Mekere was serving as the Member for the Moresby North West Electorate when he passed away in Brisbane Australia, after a long illness.

He served as the 7th Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea from 1999 to 2002, and will be remembered for embarking on fundamental reforms of the country's economy and political system.

(The late Sir Mekere Morauta’s body being welcomed at the Jackson’s International Airport)